Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.58. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky acquired 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,957.60. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Geraci II bought 89,209 shares of Mill City Ventures III stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $49,957.04. Insiders have acquired 193,019 shares of company stock valued at $108,697 in the last quarter.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

