Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.46. Marathon Gold shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 736,724 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,500 shares in the company, valued at C$392,575. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,906,449.40. Insiders sold 1,744,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,780 over the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

