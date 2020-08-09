Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.54. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,189,513 shares.

ARNGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

