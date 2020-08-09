ICTV Brands (OTCMKTS:ICTV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICTV Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ICTV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ICTV Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

ICTV Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTV)

ICTV Brands, Inc engages in the development and marketing of products through multi-channel distribution and the provision of health, beauty, and wellness products. It operates through the Direct Response Television and International Third Party Distributor segments. It offers products under the following brand names: DermaWand, DermaVital, CoralActives, Derma Brilliance, Jidue, and Good Planet Super Solution.

