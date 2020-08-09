HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.80. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 608,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC raised HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

