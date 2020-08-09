Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $629.66

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.66 and traded as high as $650.00. Sanne Group shares last traded at $650.00, with a volume of 50,176 shares traded.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.67 ($8.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 615.78. The firm has a market cap of $981.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

