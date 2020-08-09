Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 356,163 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

In other Canarc Resource news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,710,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,481.20.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

