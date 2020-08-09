Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,164,677 shares trading hands.

About Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI)

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical treatments for various health issues. It offers pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; and oil-based pump spray applicators. The company markets its products through its Website, painreliefmeds.com; and various distributors.

