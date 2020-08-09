CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.48

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and traded as high as $27.61. CARSALES COM LT/ADR shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

CSXXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get CARSALES COM LT/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CARSALES COM LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARSALES COM LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.