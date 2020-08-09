Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.92

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and traded as high as $77.27. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

CGEAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

