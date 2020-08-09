Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.75. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

CNNEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canacol Energy from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canacol Energy from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

