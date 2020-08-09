Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.10

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and traded as high as $58.90. Coats Group shares last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 1,955,303 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coats Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75 ($0.92).

Get Coats Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $874.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

In other Coats Group news, insider Anne Fahy purchased 10,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,276.15).

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.