Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.18

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and traded as high as $127.36. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $126.85, with a volume of 169,693 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

