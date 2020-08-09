Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.65

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Shares of Bank First National Corp (OTCMKTS:BFNC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and traded as high as $63.44. Bank First National shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

Bank First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

