Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.65

Shares of Bank First National Corp (OTCMKTS:BFNC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and traded as high as $63.44. Bank First National shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65.

Bank First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.