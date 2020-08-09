Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.56. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 22,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a current ratio of 24.40. The company has a market cap of $30.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank First National Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.65
Bank First National Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.65
Fission Uranium Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Fission Uranium Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Twinlab Consolidated Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17
Twinlab Consolidated Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.02
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.02
Solitario Zinc Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47
Solitario Zinc Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47
Venture Life Group Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.04
Venture Life Group Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report