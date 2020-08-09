Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.56. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 22,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a current ratio of 24.40. The company has a market cap of $30.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

