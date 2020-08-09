Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.27. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,517,520 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $52.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.65 million for the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

