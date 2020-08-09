PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S (NYSE:STTFY) Head to Head Comparison

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.54% 22.06% 4.87% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PLDT and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.32 billion 1.77 $434.65 million $2.28 11.94 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLDT and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 1 3 0 2.75 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

