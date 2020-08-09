Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $498.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $544.10 million. Bruker posted sales of $521.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 716,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $25,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 80.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $14,430,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bruker by 75.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 285,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

