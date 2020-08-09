WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.04

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.04 and traded as low as $83.65. WSP Global shares last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 113,277 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc will post 4.0100005 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

