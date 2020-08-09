Brokerages Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $881.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $881.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $871.56 million to $897.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $913.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HUBG opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

