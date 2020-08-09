Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $35,000 in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:GURU opened at $36.75 on Friday. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

