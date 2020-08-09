Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,499 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

EWM stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

