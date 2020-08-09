3,700 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 205,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Scientific Games by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

