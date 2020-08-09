Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,448 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.57 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $221,170 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

