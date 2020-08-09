Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($9.55) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.73 ($10.93).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.74 ($9.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of €13.70 ($15.39).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.