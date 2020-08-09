Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.00 ($8.99) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.73 ($10.93).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.74 ($9.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($15.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

