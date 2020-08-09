Warburg Research Reiterates €24.20 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €24.20 ($27.19) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.03 ($22.50).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €17.50 ($19.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($13.80) and a 52-week high of €31.90 ($35.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

