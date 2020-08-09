Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to “Buy”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of DX stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

