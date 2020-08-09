Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $61,372.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 166.6% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.