Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Express has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Express by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Express by 20.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Express by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

