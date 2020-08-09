Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Strong-Buy

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of FBK opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $798.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 116.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

