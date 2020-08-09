Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

