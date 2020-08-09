First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

FFNW opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

