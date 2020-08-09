American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,368,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,200,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 726,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after buying an additional 1,334,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 59,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

