Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE ADS opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.49. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,827,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

