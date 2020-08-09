Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.
NYSE ADS opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.49. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.
In other news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,827,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
