American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Strangles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.