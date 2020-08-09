1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 477.5% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

