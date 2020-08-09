ValuEngine Upgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Buy

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.86. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. C Fan bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

