ValuEngine Downgrades Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Sell

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

