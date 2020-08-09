ValuEngine Downgrades Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Sell

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.15.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
