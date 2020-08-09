Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Tobacco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

