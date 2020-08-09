Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of CHEF opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.92. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 588,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

