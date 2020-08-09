Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 223,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 255,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 172,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

