Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.
NYSE BSBR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.
About Banco Santander Brasil
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.
