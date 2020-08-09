China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. China Cable and Communication has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

