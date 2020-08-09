Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

EME opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $194,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

