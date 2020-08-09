ValuEngine Downgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Hold

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.52.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Leap Investments LP grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.