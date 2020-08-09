ValuEngine Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Sell

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE CVI opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. CVR Energy has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

