Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.