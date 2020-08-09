Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Imax by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

