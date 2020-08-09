Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.78. Civeo has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.59.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 30.17%.

In other Civeo news, Director Martin Lambert acquired 183,190 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $115,409.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 991,989 shares in the company, valued at $624,953.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 16.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,495,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

