At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOME. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.